Three elite pass rushers could be on new teams in 2024
The NFL could see a ton of movement with pass rushers in 2024.
A few of the elite pass rushers in the NFL could end up playing for different teams when week one of the 2024 NFL Season rolls around. Honestly, if a team is in the market for a pass rusher, they might be able to find one in free agency, which doesn't usually happen. Franchise pass rushers don't typically hit the market, as getting to the QB is one of the most important things a team needs to excel at if they want to win games.
But this offseason might be a bit different, as three of the best and most reliable pass rushers in the NFL could be on the move this offseason. Veteran pass rusher Khalil Mack is tied for third in the NFL in sacks with 15. This is a career-high number for him, and he's likely to notch a few more sacks this season, perhaps pushing the 20-sack mark, which only a handful of players have done.
However, he is playing on the Los Angeles Chargers who recently fired their head coach and general manager, the two people who oversaw bringing Mack to LA. Being that Mack is aging and on a huge contract, and with the Chargers likely headed to a bit of a rebuild, Mack's status in LA after 2023 is pretty uncertain, so he could be on the move.
The next top-tier pass rusher who could be on the move in 2024 is Danielle Hunter of the Minnesota Vikings. His name was in trade talks all offseason and probably saw his name pop up before the trade deadline, too. Hunter is an elite pass rusher who has 15.5 sacks this year, which is the second-most in the NFL. Hunter and the Vikings could not come to a long-term contract agreement, and with the Vikings not exactly being huge contenders, I think Hunter could leave Minnesota to try and earn one last payday and play for a better team.
Hunter has been with the Vikings his entire career.
And the last pass rusher that very well could end up on another team in 2024 is Jacksonville Jaguars stud Josh Allen, who has a career-high 13.5 sacks and 26 QB hits in 2023. Allen is playing on his fifth-year option and is definitely setting himself up nicely for a huge payday. The Jaguars might be outbid for his services, but I do think a likely scenario is Allen being given the franchise tag.
You never know, though. Allen is a free agent and and the Jaguars won't have a ton of cap space in 2024, so perhaps Josh Allen is someone that they believe they could replace somewhere else. Have we ever seen this before? There are even more pass rushers than this that could also find themselves on new teams in 2024.