Three reasons Josh Allen isn't the issue for the Buffalo Bills
The Buffalo Bills are experiencing what can only be a fever dream while watching Patrick Mahomes' success in Kansas City after trading back in the draft with Kansas City.
By Daniel Davis
The Salary Cap
The Bills have made the Playoffs every year since 2019 and had an early exit every season. The Bills are about $51 million over the cap space for 2024 and have no Super Bowls to show for it. Josh Allen carries a whopping $50 million hit and Stephon Diggs is the second highest at nearly $30 million. Von Miller at 35 year-old when the new seasons start, will be a $24 million cap hit and that doesn't account for the other 49 players they need to roster a team.
The Bills have been in a win now from paying high-profile players big money while not investing in the future of the team. However a bright side is outside of Gaberial Davis, there isn't a clear free agent that needs to be signed to the team in 2024. Despite being $51 million over the cap, the Bills still have a bright future and can win games.
The Bills need to invest more in the defense and possible restructure Allen's deal to prevent a $50 million cap hit and go after some secondary players who can make a difference.