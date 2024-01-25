NFL Spin Zone
Fansided

Three reasons Josh Allen isn't the issue for the Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills are experiencing what can only be a fever dream while watching Patrick Mahomes' success in Kansas City after trading back in the draft with Kansas City.

By Daniel Davis

AFC Divisional Playoffs - Kansas City Chiefs v Buffalo Bills
AFC Divisional Playoffs - Kansas City Chiefs v Buffalo Bills / Perry Knotts/GettyImages
facebooktwitterreddit
Prev
3 of 4
Next

The Salary Cap

The Bills have made the Playoffs every year since 2019 and had an early exit every season. The Bills are about $51 million over the cap space for 2024 and have no Super Bowls to show for it. Josh Allen carries a whopping $50 million hit and Stephon Diggs is the second highest at nearly $30 million. Von Miller at 35 year-old when the new seasons start, will be a $24 million cap hit and that doesn't account for the other 49 players they need to roster a team.

The Bills have been in a win now from paying high-profile players big money while not investing in the future of the team. However a bright side is outside of Gaberial Davis, there isn't a clear free agent that needs to be signed to the team in 2024. Despite being $51 million over the cap, the Bills still have a bright future and can win games.

The Bills need to invest more in the defense and possible restructure Allen's deal to prevent a $50 million cap hit and go after some secondary players who can make a difference.

Home/Buffalo Bills