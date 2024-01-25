Three reasons Josh Allen isn't the issue for the Buffalo Bills
The Buffalo Bills are experiencing what can only be a fever dream while watching Patrick Mahomes' success in Kansas City after trading back in the draft with Kansas City.
By Daniel Davis
The Running Game
The Bills can no longer rely on Josh Allen and his arm to win games, they must get a running game. The rushing game in Buffalo hasn't been good for a while and this makes Allen put everything on his shoulders. The Bills have finished in the top 10 in rushing offense these past two years but despite that, they haven't been able to run out the games when it's needed.
At 130 yards per game, the Bills rushing offense was great but wasn't perfect. As the season went on, the rushing game got better but it didn't alleviate the pressure on Allen. James Cook was the leading rusher for the team with over 1,100 yards but only scored two touchdowns and only 66 yards per game. Despite making the Pro Bowl, the Bills rushing offense has been sluggish and lacking life.
In the offseason, the Bills should look to bring in some outside help. This year Austin Ekeler is a free agent and would be a great addition to the young quarterback's morale. Jahmyr Gibbs and Bijan Robinson have shown that running backs are still valuable to a team and the Bills should draft or sign a free agent to help the running game in 2024.
Despite all the failures of the Bills, Josh Allen is not the sole reason they are failing are reaching the Super Bowl.