Three storylines to watch for in Sunday's AFC Championship Game Between Kansas City and Baltimore
What to look for when watching Sunday's AFC Championship game on CBS
Sunday's AFC Championship game is chock full of storylines and things to watch for the viewing the game on CBS. First, two former MVP's and two top defenses meet for a trip to the Super Bowl. Next, Kansas City and head coach Andy Reid look to make their fourth Super Bowl in the last five years. Third, the Baltimore Ravens and Lamar Jackson look to rush into the postseason record books.
Two former MVP's and two top defenses meet in AFC Championship
According to the National Football League, Sunday's AFC Championship game in Baltimore between the defending World Champion Kansas City Chiefs and the upstart, home-standing Baltimore Ravens, will feature two former MVP Quarterbacks for only the fifth time in NFL history. It will be the first time that former the two former MVP's are both under the tender age of 30.
Patrick Mahomes won the award in 2018 and 2022 and Jackson won the MVP in 2019.
The two signal callers will be facing on of the top defenses in the league this season. Baltimore led the NFL in scoring defense, allowing a miniscule 16.5 points per game, while leading the NFL in sacks with 60. Kansas City was a close second in both categories as they only allowed 17.3 points per game and amassed 57 quarterback sacks in 2023.
The game will also mark the sixth Championship game in NFL history featuring the top-two scoring defenses from the regular season and the first time since the AFC Championship Game in 2004 between the New England Patriots and the Pittsburgh Steelers.
The Kansas City vs. Baltimore game will also be the third Championship Game all-time to feature the two teams with the most regular season sacks, joining the 2015 AFC Championship Game between the Patriots and the Denver Broncos and the 2004 NFC Championship between the Atlanta Falcons and the Philadelphia Eagles.