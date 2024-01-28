Three storylines to watch for in Sunday's AFC Championship Game Between Kansas City and Baltimore
What to look for when watching Sunday's AFC Championship game on CBS
Kansas City seeks to make four Super Bowls in five years, a feat only accomplished two other times
The Chiefs are playing in their sixth-consecutive AFC Championship Game, the second longest streak in NFL history. With a victory on Sunday, the Chiefs will become the third team ever to advance to the Super Bowl four times in a five year span, joining the Buffalo Bills and the New England Patriots.
Should Kansas City advance to the big game in Las Vegas, Andy Reid will be making his fourth Super Bowl appearance , which would only trail, Bill Belichick (9), Don Shula (6), and Tom Landry (5).
With a victory over the Ravens on Sunday, Patrick Mahomes, 13-3 in the postseason, will tie Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterbacks Terry Bradshaw, John Elway and Peyton Manning with 14 post-season victories. The only quarterbacks to win more post-season games are Tom Brady (35) and Pro Football Hall of Famer Joe Montana (16).
Three of Mahomes 13 postseason wins have come in the AFC Championship. With a win on Sunday, Mahomes (28 years of age) will become the youngest quarterback ever to win four Championship Games. Currently, Tom Brady is the youngest as he was 30 years old when he won his fourth Conference Championship Game.