Three storylines to watch for in Sunday's AFC Championship Game Between Kansas City and Baltimore
What to look for when watching Sunday's AFC Championship game on CBS
Ravens, Jackson rush into AFC Championship games with strong ground game
During the 2023 regular season, the Baltimore Ravens had the league's greatest rushing attack, amassing 156.6 yards per game via the ground. With a victory on Sunday over Kansas City, the Ravens will become the fourth team since 1990 and the first since the Seattle Seahawks in 2014 to lead the league in rushing and make the Super Bowl in the same season.
Seattle holds the record for the most rushing yards per game by a Super Bowl participant when they rushed for 172.6 yards per game in 2014.
Lamar Jackson became the first player to win a Divisional playoff game with 100 yards rushing with two TD's via the ground and two TD's via the air AND have a passer rating over 100. Jackson has recorded at least 100 yards rushing in three of his five career postseason games.
On Sunday, Jackson can become the fifth player in NFL history with at least 100 rushing yards in four of his first six career postseason contests, joining Pro Football Hall of Famers Terrell Davis and John Riggins (5 each) and Emmitt Smith and Marshawn Lynch (4 each).