Three teams that could splurge in 2024 NFL Free Agency
2. Houston Texans
The Houston Texans are really in the same exact boat as the Colts, their AFC South rival. Houston is riding an insane run from their rookie HC/QB pairing in DeMeco Ryans and CJ Stroud, who look like long-term fixtures in the NFL. And yes, Stroud is obviously on his rookie deal, so that does give the Houston Texans more flexibility with their cap space.
They'll surely want to re-sign some of their in-house players since they are contributing to the team's 8-6 record, but they'll also perhaps want to invest in the FA market in 2024. According to Over The Cap, Houston will be equipped with a hair over $70 million in cap space next offseason, and I think this team has quickly turned into a free agent destination.
Ryans seems like the ultimate player's-coach, as he himself had a very good NFL career, and CJ Stroud is already one of the best QBs in the NFL, so why wouldn't free agents want to play alongside him? The Texans are in a great spot to splurge in 2024.