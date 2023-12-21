Three teams that could splurge in 2024 NFL Free Agency
Which teams can splurge in 2024 free agency?
3. Arizona Cardinals
I think the Arizona Cardinals are a team that could potentially go from worst to *almost* first in 2024. The Cardinals don't have the prettiest record in 2023, but this is a frisky team that plays hard, and oh yeah, they also have a very good quarterback in the building with Kyler Murray. I think the Cardinals and GM Monti Ossenfort can put their foot on the gas next offseason with a projected $55.9 million i cap space.
Kyler Murray signed a big extension with the team recently, but they also do lack some talent. However, with a deep free agency class and the Cardinals having two-first round picks, I think this team has an avenue to spend big in free agency, hit on their two first-round picks in the 2024 NFL Draft, and come ready for 2024.
The NFC is also a weaker conference, so the Cardinals might not have a ton of competition for a potential 2024 breakout season with Kyler Murray leading the way. The Cardinals need help at wide receiver and along their defensive front, and there are legitimate playmakers at each of those positions for Arizona to potentially sign.