Titans, Browns Friday night trade could alter Tennessee's first round selection
Titans are mocked to draft Joe Alt, a tackle from Notre Dame, but those plans might be put on hold after a late Friday trade with Cleveland for starting tackle Leroy Watson IV.
An innocuous trade of an offensive lineman for a seventh-round draft choice, could have an affect on who the Tennessee Titans select with the seventh pick of the NFL Draft next Thursday night.
The Titans have been mocked by several draftniks, including ESPN.com, to select Joe Alt, the big offensive tackle from Notre Dame with the seventh pick, who is widely projected as the best offensive tackle in the 2024 Draft.
However, the trade of Leroy Watson from Cleveland, in exchange for a seventh-round selection next Saturday, could obviate the Titans' need for a tackle. This late-round trade could have a big impact on the NFL Draft next week.
The Titans have been projected to go with Alt, and still could, although a plug and play starter at right tackle is no longer a need with the acquisition of Watson. ESPN mocked Alt to the Titans in their latest pre-trade mock draft.
Watson was signed by the Browns last November as he was poached from the San Francisco 49ers practice squad. Watson started seven games for the Browns at right tackle as their offensive line was reeling with injuries. Now that they have become healthy, Watson became expendable.
Watson was an undrafted free agent who started his career with the Atlanta Falcons in 2022 after playing collegiately at the University of Texas-San Antonio.
New Titans offensive line coach Bill Callahan worked with Watson while the two were together in Cleveland. Titans GM Ran Carthon has a prior relationship with Watson from their time together in the 49ers organization.
Despite being traded for a late-round selection, Watson is a very big pick up. He plays with discipline as he was not flagged for a penalty while he was in Cleveland. He is also a very inexpensive starter as he makes the league minimum salary, pursuant to spotrac.com.
Should Tennessee choose to stand pat at tackle and pass on Alt, the Titans could move to select edge rusher Dallas Turner from Alabama who could be the first defensive player off the board. Turner would substantially improve the Titans pass rush.
The trade gives the Browns six picks in the draft, one each in the second, third, fifth and sixth round and two selections in the seventh round. The Browns do not have a first-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.