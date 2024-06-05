Titans failed AJ Brown replacement seems to be on the roster bubble
The Tennessee Titans made a huge mistake when they traded AJ Brown and replaced him with Treylon Burks, and that could not be more true today. Folks, this is not good, and the Tennessee Titans still seem to be recovering from this failed experiment. During the 2022 NFL Draft, the Titans made a bold move to trade their former star wide receiver AJ Brown to the Philadelphia Eagles
The Eagles proceeded to lock Brown up for the long-term and actually just made him one of the highest-paid WRs in NFL history. The Titans then drafted Treylon Burks with their first-round pick, who did have a very similar skillset to Brown. It seemed to be a somewhat reasonable thing to do if Tennessee was that unwilling to extend Brown.
Well, since trading Brown, he's caught 194 passes for 2,952 yards and 18 touchdowns. Treylon Burks, who was supposed to replace Brown, has caught just 49 passes for 665 yards and one touchdown during that same time frame. It's nothing short of a disaster for Tennessee, who has since signed Calvin Ridley, DeAndre Hopkins, and Tyler Boyd to at least temporarily fill the WR room.
New Titans head coach Brian Callahan also seemed to indicate that Burks would need to carve out a role on special teams just to make the roster and suit up on gamedays.
Folks, that is flat-out terrible for the Titans. Now yes, they do have Ridley, Hopkins, and Boyd all in the picture for at least this year, but their long-term status at WR is bleak. Meanwhile, Brown was recently locked up in Philly and the Eagles also extended another stud WR of theirs, DeVonta Smith. For Treylon Burks, he might be on his last straw with the Tennessee Titans, and if he simply doesn't make the roster, you have to wonder if he'd even be able to carve out any sort of rotational role on another NFL team.