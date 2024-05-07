Titans trade blunder with AJ Brown looks worse after recent signings
The Tennessee Titans have all but thrown in the towel, admitting defeat on the horrendous AJ Brown trade from the 2022 NFL Draft. The Titans sent Brown to the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for the 18th overall pick in the 2022 draft (as well as the 101st overall pick), a selection that was immediately used on Arkansas wide receiver Treylon Burks.
The trade looks worse by the day for the Titans.
AJ Brown has enjoyed a couple of really great seasons as a member of the Philadelphia Eagles, resulting in him signing a massive new contract worth $32 million in average annual value. The Eagles have determined that Brown is one of the best non-quarterbacks in the league given that contract valuation.
The Tennessee Titans determined something else entirely.
It's no wonder the Titans are under new management with GM Ran Carthon coming over from the San Francisco 49ers front office in 2023 and Mike Vrabel getting let go this offseason. In case it wasn't abundantly clear when Brown dominated the Titans on the field for the Eagles last season, it's become abundantly clear by the way the new regime is cleaning up the mess made by the previous.
The Titans have been extremely aggressive in adding to the wide receiver position this offseason, stealing Calvin Ridley away from their division rivals in Jacksonville while also signing Tyler Boyd, who has familiarity with head coach Brian Callahan from their days with the Bengals together.
The Titans also added DeAndre Hopkins last offseason, and he had a very underrated 1,000-yard receiving season in his first year in Tennessee.
The main piece of the AJ Brown trade coming back to Tennessee -- Treylon Burks? He's on the outside looking in at this point. It would almost be shocking if Burks made the team coming out of training camp. He will almost certainly be traded in the near future, but what kind of value does he even have? He had just 16 receptions in 11 games last year, and has missed 12 games in his first two NFL seasons.
The Titans' new regime is going to have to get what value it can for a mistake made by the previous regime. Especially with Tennessee in a crucial spot at the quarterback position, the decision to trade AJ Brown for an NFL Draft dart throw feels foolish at best.
And it just continues to look worse by the day.