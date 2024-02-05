Top 10 2024 NFL free agents at every position group
The best 2024 NFL free agents at every position group
2024 NFL Free Agents: Safety
1. Antoine Winfield Jr.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers once again have a long list of players they have to decide what to do with, but the decision with Antoine Winfield Jr. is simple – he’s getting re-signed or franchise tagged. There’s no chance Winfield is hitting the market, but he would be one of the most sought after players if that happened.
2. Kyle Dugger
Watch for Kyle Dugger to follow Bill Belichick wherever he goes, but he developed into a really solid player for New England’s defense over the last handful of years. He’s a machine as a tackler and has multiple interceptions in each of the last three seasons.
3. Kamren Curl
The former seventh-round pick in 2020 hasn’t been able to match what he did back in his rookie season with three interceptions, but he’s a solid all-around safety and teams are always going to be looking to add younger players like this in free agency.
4. Jordan Whitehead
Jordan Whitehead is a ballhawk at the safety position and someone who flies around the field with great instincts. He helped make the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense a contender and he did the same for the New York Jets. After picking off four passes this past year, the former fourth-round pick is about to have teams lined up to acquire him.
5. Xavier McKinney
Four years ago, people were shocked to see Xavier McKinney fall out of the first round of the NFL Draft. The former Alabama safety has proven the pre-draft projections to be correct with eight interceptions over the last three seasons, as well as just two touchdowns allowed into his coverage over the last 26 games.
6. Geno Stone
How about former Iowa safety Geno Stone picking off a whopping seven passes this past season? Stone has only developed into a full-time starter recently, but he’s developed nicely and having a seven interception season in a contract year is not bad timing at all.
7. Julian Blackmon
The quarterback rating when throwing the ball Julian Blackmon’s way in 2023 was just 48.3. He had four interceptions this past season, and those kinds of numbers are going to get you paid on a nice multi-year deal in free agency.
8. Jordan Fuller
The former sixth-round pick out of Ohio State has proven to be a steal for the Los Angeles Rams from Day 1. Fuller had three interceptions as a rookie back in 2020, and he capped off his first four years in Los Angeles with another three-interception season in 2023 along with three forced fumbles.
9. CJ Gardner-Johnson
Despite the injury he suffered early in the 2023 season, CJ Gardner-Johnson is back out there for the Lions in the playoffs and I think he’s going to be a coveted player on the free agent market once again. He can play all over the defensive backfield and he flies to the football.
10. Darnell Savage
The former first-round pick for the Packers needs a change of scenery. His interception returned for a touchdown against the Cowboys in the playoffs was a great reminder of the talent and promise he showed in his first few seasons in the league.