Top 10 2024 NFL free agents at every position group
2024 NFL Free Agents: Running Back
1. Saquon Barkley
Saquon Barkley has put together a really solid career with the Giants despite a bunch of injuries slowing him down. I think he’ll be one of the most coveted featured backs on the market, and he should land somewhere within the $12-16 million range per season.
2. Josh Jacobs
Just like other running backs who were franchise tagged last offseason, Josh Jacobs had a worse season statistically in 2023 than the year prior. Will that drive his value down? I think if Jacobs gets to the open market, he’ll have teams lined up to make him their RB1 going forward.
3. Derrick Henry
Derrick Henry will come with the “Ring Chaser” tag attached this offseason. I’m sure there will be teams eager to sign him, but Henry will need to be selective about fit. He doesn’t have much time left to win a championship in the NFL.
4. Austin Ekeler
Austin Ekeler looked like a shell of himself in 2023, and some team could be getting a bargain in free agency and a dynamic player with a chip on his shoulder.
5. Tony Pollard
Beauty is in the eye of the beholder here. I think Tony Pollard fits exceptionally well as a tandem back who can catch passes and provide explosive plays, but he’s not a traditional RB1 as we saw this past year in Dallas.
6. D'Andre Swift
The nice thing about D’Andre Swift at this point is that you know what you’re going to get. Is he spectacular? No, but he’s going to be an effective player on all three downs and should be able to get you over 1,000 yards from scrimmage.
7. Gus Edwards
Is Gus Edwards a better back than people think or is he truly just a great fit for the Ravens? It might not be in his best interests to find out what it’s like outside of Baltimore given how well things have gone for him there. He had 13 rushing touchdowns this past season.
8. Zack Moss
Part of the reason the Colts were able to win nine games this year is the way Zack Moss played in place of the injured Jonathan Taylor. He had over 900 yards from scrimmage and seven total touchdowns this past year under Shane Steichen, the best numbers of his NFL career.
9. Ezekiel Elliott
The offense was so bad this year in New England as a whole that it’s hard to view anyone in anything but a negative light, but I think Ezekiel Elliott proved he still has some value and on a better team, I think he’d be a nice asset.
10. Devin Singletary
The Houston Texans’ strategy of just going after as many free agents as possible and seeing what will stick has been beneficial. Devin Singletary was second on the team with 1,091 yards from scrimmage and led the team in rushing.