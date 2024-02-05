Top 10 2024 NFL free agents at every position group
2024 NFL Free Agents: Wide Receiver
1. Tee Higgins
The undisputed WR1 on the free agent market is Tee Higgins, and it would be slightly shocking if the Bengals just let him walk out the door. We’re looking at a franchise tag and potential contract battle here, but I expect Higgins to be hard to pry from Cincinnati, to say the least.
2. Mike Evans
Mike Evans has been a lock for 1,000 yards every year of his NFL career. Would that remain the same if he changes scenery in 2024? The Buccaneers might have to let Evans walk to build the rest of the roster.
3. Michael Pittman Jr.
The Indianapolis Colts have a ton of pending free agents, but losing Michael Pittman Jr. in 2024 after drafting Anthony Richardson last year would be a huge mistake by GM Chris Ballard. Expect Pittman to be tagged.
4. Gabe Davis
Injuries limited Gabe Davis in the 2023 season but I still think teams would view him extremely favorably. The Buffalo Bills will almost undoubtedly have to let him walk in free agency due to Josh Allen’s cap hits going up to nearly $50 million starting in 2024.
5. Calvin Ridley
It’s a shame that Calvin Ridley lost a year of his playing career due to suspension. He’s still a fantastic route runner and has strong hands. I think even as he approaches 30 years of age, Ridley will be a coveted player on the open market as a fit in just about any offense.
6. Rashid Shaheed
The New Orleans Saints have really unearthed a gem in Rashid Shaheed, a big-play threat who was named first-team All-Pro in 2023 thanks to his return skills. But more than just a good return man, Shaheed was a consistent downfield target for Derek Carr as well. He’s an exclusive rights free agent, so he can only negotiate with the Saints, but he might hold out for a long-term deal or try to demand a trade given his situation.
7. Tyler Boyd
Tyler Boyd is going to be 30 this coming season, and at this point, we know what he is – he’s a strong slot option with good hands who can make tough catches in traffic. He’s not spectacular and teams should draw a line in the sand on price, but Boyd is a quality player.
8. Hollywood Brown
The former first-round pick out of Oklahoma is a big-time speed threat, which teams will obviously covet in free agency. But based on his decline in production despite getting over 100 targets just about every year, I think Brown could be had for a relatively bargain price in 2024.
9. Odell Beckham Jr.
I think Odell Beckham Jr.’s still got it. Although the fit with the Ravens is intriguing because of how much they run the ball and spread the ball around in the passing game, I think Beckham could handle a bigger workload even as he is into his early 30s now. A team that passes the ball more frequently should be after Beckham in 2024.
10. Darnell Mooney
Speed kills in the NFL and Darnell Mooney has it in spades. Not only that, but he has a history of producing at a high level and teams will buy into that big-time. He’s an underrated option on a short-term deal this offseason.