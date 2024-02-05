Top 10 2024 NFL free agents at every position group
The best 2024 NFL free agents at every position group
2024 NFL Free Agents: Tight Ends
1. Hunter Henry
With over 300 career receptions and 38 career touchdowns (including 6 TD catches in 2023), NFL teams will be lining up to sign Hunter Henry as his time with the New England Patriots comes to an end. He’s a difference-maker in the passing game.
2. Dalton Schultz
There were valid questions about how well Dalton Schultz would fare away from the Dallas Cowboys, but he certainly proved himself as a member of the Houston Texans in 2023. I think you can easily pencil him in for 50 receptions and five TDs no matter where he winds up in 2024.
3. Noah Fant
Noah Fant is going to be just 26 this offseason and his big play ability will undoubtedly attract teams. He wasn’t a true primary weapon for the Seahawks but as a secondary option, he has been solid. He has great speed at the position and utilizes it well when he gets into space.
4. Gerald Everett
You can almost copy and paste Gerald Everett’s numbers over the course of his career. He’s a model of consistency as a receiver, but there is a bit of a ceiling there. He’s improved over the last three seasons in terms of his hands, dropping just two passes in 2023.
5. Mike Gesicki
Mike Gesicki is a big, athletic option who needs to find his way out of horrendous situations. He has proven himself in the past as a member of the Miami Dolphins, but the dropoff in recent years means he’ll be looking for prove-it deals elsewhere in 2024.
6. Adam Trautman
Adam Trautman is probably right where he belongs – with Sean Payton – but he had a good first year in Denver and could parlay that into interest around the league. Trautman may not be spectacular in terms of his athleticism, but he offers a decently high floor as an all-around TE.
7. Harrison Bryant
I think there might be untapped potential with Harrison Bryant, who could be this year’s version of a Josh Oliver. Teams might be willing to pay Bryant more than anyone expects because of his all-around effectiveness. He’s a good receiver at the position with 10 career touchdowns.
8. Drew Sample
Drew Sample doesn't offer you an overly dynamic option as a receiver, but he will make up for it with his blocking skills.
9. Austin Hooper
Austin Hooper was once a Pro Bowl player at the position, and now he’s just a solid player to have in your position group. He offers a high enough floor that teams could rely on him as a TE2 consistently.
10. Colby Parkinson
Parkinson developed into a really solid option in the passing game for the Seahawks as soon as Geno Smith took over at the QB position. He had 50 receptions and four TDs over the last two years. Maybe an underrated name to watch in the 2024 offseason.