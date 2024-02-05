Top 10 2024 NFL free agents at every position group
2024 NFL Free Agents: Offensive Line
1. Tyron Smith, OT
If you can muscle through the injury risk, Tyron Smith might be one of the best overall free agents available this offseason. He was still playing at an elite level in 2023 when he was healthy. Again, that presents a big risk in his situation.
2. Mike Onwenu, T/G
Mike Onwenu is a brick wall no matter what position you throw him at. I’m sure Bill Belichick is going to be recruiting him heavily at his next destination, provided the New England Patriots don’t franchise tag him first.
3. Trent Brown, T
It’s likely going to require familiarity with Trent Brown as a person in order to make any free agency pursuit a fit. Brown is a unique character who is extremely good at football, but a headache for teams off the field at times.
4. Kevin Dotson, G
Kevin Dotson has successfully rehabbed his value as a member of the Los Angeles Rams and should have no shortage of offers from teams looking to make him one of their starting guards in 2024.
5. Robert Hunt, G
Robert Hunt is arguably the best right guard on the open market in 2024 and the Miami Dolphins are going to have a hard time keeping the band together on their offensive line. He’s developed into a stud the last couple of seasons.
6. Kevin Zeitler, G
The savvy old veteran has been a great free agent pickup for the Baltimore Ravens, and while he could end up getting more money elsewhere, I think he’ll find a way to stick around in Baltimore.
7. Connor Williams, C/G
You can play Connor Williams at guard or center, but he’s been a really good player since transitioning full-time to the center position. His versatility will be attractive in free agency.
8. Jonah Williams, T
Although it wasn’t his preferred situation, Jonah Williams ended up doing a really solid job at the right tackle position for the Bengals after they went out last year and landed Orlando Brown Jr. to play left tackle. I could see Williams bolting in free agency and teams looking at him for either tackle position.
9. Dalton Risner, G
After waiting an extremely long time in 2023 free agency, Risner finally caught on with the Vikings in-season. It ended up being a great pickup for Minnesota, because Risner didn't allow a sack in his time with the team.
10. Lloyd Cushenberry, C
It looked like Cushenberry was on his way to being a “bust” after three seasons in the league, but he had a huge year in 2023 for the Broncos, grading out as one of the best pass-protecting centers in the league.