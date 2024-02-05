Top 10 2024 NFL free agents at every position group
2024 NFL Free Agents: Off-ball linebacker
1. Lavonte David
Lavonte David is going to be 34 this coming season, but he’s still one of the most effective all-around linebackers in the NFL. He might only be signing 1-2 year deals at this point, but there’s really no reason to think he’s slowing down anytime soon.
2. Frankie Luvu
Since becoming a full-time starter over the last two seasons in Carolina, Frankie Luvu has done nothing but fill up the stat sheet. He’s so impressive as a pass rusher from the off-ball linebacker position with 20 QB hits and 12.5 sacks over the last two years.
3. Patrick Queen
Patrick Queen is going to offer any NFL team elite speed at the linebacker position, and outstanding all-around playmaking ability. The Ravens did the tough part of developing Queen, whose athletic traits and instincts at the position may finally be matching up.
4. Azeez Al-Shaair
The former San Francisco 49ers standout got the opportunity to play a full-time role in Tennessee this past season, and he absolutely cooked. He had 165 total tackles for the Titans, 9 tackles for loss, and 6 QB hits. He is in line to get a longer-term deal from someone in 2024.
5. Bobby Wagner
Another ageless wonder at the off-ball linebacker position, Bobby Wagner is a living legend. It sort of feels like Seattle or bust for him, but all bets could be off now that Pete Carroll is stepping away from the team as head coach.
6. Jordyn Brooks
The former first-round pick is a fast, physical presence at the off-ball linebacker position who has three straight seasons with more than 110 tackles. He’s just 26 this season and will have suitors lined up.
7. Devin White
It’s going to be interesting to see how the market develops this offseason for Devin White after he found himself in some hot water with the Bucs this past year, as well as former Bucs players calling him out. White is a talented player and former top-five pick, and NFL teams aren’t going to give up on him that easily.
8. Josey Jewell
Josey Jewell is the NFL version of what we saw when he was at Iowa. There are athletic limitations, sure, but Jewell plays instinctive and is rarely out of position. The Broncos did miss an abnormal amount of tackles this year but Jewell is a tough player and quality starter.
9. Kenneth Murray
Another former first-round pick hitting free agency this offseason, Kenneth Murray has proven he can make plays all over the field and behind the line of scrimmage, but Chargers fans don’t seem too upset over the idea of losing him. Perhaps a change of scenery will do wonders for Murray, who is tremendously talented.
10. Nicholas Morrow
Although statistically productive, the Eagles’ linebacker position was just not good enough this past season. Nicholas Morrow was productive on the stat sheet, though, racking up 95 total tackles, 12 tackles for loss, and 5 QB hits.