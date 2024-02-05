Top 10 2024 NFL free agents at every position group
The best 2024 NFL free agents at every position group
2024 NFL Free Agents: Cornerback
1. L'Jarius Sneed
Wherever he’s been asked to play as a member of the Chiefs, L’Jarius Sneed has been an absolute stud. He’s going to be paid like one of the top corners in the NFL if the Chiefs let him get to the market, or if they decide to re-sign him themselves.
2. Jaylon Johnson
There were some rumors that the Bears could look into trading Jaylon Johnson at last year’s deadline, but they wisely held onto him. One of the easier franchise tag candidates around the NFL to predict, I’m guessing Johnson is back in Chicago. But he will be highly sought after if he does hit NFL free agency.
3. Kenny Moore
Kenny Moore is extremely valuable as a slot cornerback and can do a little bit of everything at that position in terms of attacking the line of scrimmage, rushing the passer, and obviously playing in coverage. He’s just a smart defender who is always around the ball.
4. Kendall Fuller
It feels like Kendall Fuller has been around the league way too long at this point to only be 29 this coming season. He’ll be a coveted nickel corner by NFL teams but his value might take a hit because he gave up nine touchdowns in the 2023 season.
5. Stephon Gilmore
Although he’s not getting any younger, there haven’t really been any signs that Stephon Gilmore’s game is deteriorating at this point. On a one-year deal, he is going to be a nice pickup for somebody just like he was for the Cowboys this past season.
6. Chidobe Awuzie
Chidobe Awuzie is a really good corner, but the one major knock on him is that he needs to get his hands on the ball a lot more often. He didn’t have a single interception in two years with the Bengals. He might be a nice bargain in 2024 NFL free agency.
7. Steven Nelson
After picking off four passes and allowing just one touchdown this past season in Houston, Steven Nelson is proving he's getting better with age. He’s in a really great spot right now with the Texans and DeMeco Ryans’s defense, but teams will be looking to steal him away as an inexpensive veteran option.
8. Ahkello Witherspoon
Health has typically been a concern for Ahkello Witherspoon, but he gave the Rams a full season in 2023 and picked off three passes while allowing less than 50 percent of passes in his coverage to be completed.
9. Jeff Okudah
Regardless of the way things have played out for Jeff Okudah up to this point, he’s a recent former top 3 NFL Draft pick who is only going to be 25 when free agency opens up. I love the idea of signing him to a one or two-year deal as a reclamation project.
10. Isaac Yiadom
Yiadom allowed just 48.9 percent of passes into his coverage to be completed this past season and had a career-best 14 passes broken up. He will be just 28 this season and is in line for a very solid three-year deal from some team with some good guarantees up front.