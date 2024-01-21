Top 3 biggest NFL Free Agency busts in 2023 season
Which 2023 NFL free agents were not worth their weight in gold?
3. Allen Lazard, WR, New York Jets
Contract: 4 years, $44 million, $22 million guaranteed
The New York Jets were trying to become the East Coast version of the Green Bay Packers in the 2023 offseason. The acquisition of Aaron Rodgers was obviously the centerpiece, but the Jets allowed Rodgers to add just about anyone he wanted among his group of available buddies, and that list included wide receiver Allen Lazard.
Lazard had been a nice secondary option for the Green Bay Packers the last handful of seasons, and certainly developed nicely as a former undrafted free agent.
The Jets paid Lazard $22 million in cash to come join Rodgers in New York, and he did absolutely nothing in 2023.
He caught 23 passes for 311 yards and one touchdown. The Jets desperately needed playmakers on the offensive side to step up, and Lazard just couldn't do it. He had four drops on the year and a catch percentage of just 46.9 percent.
Robert Saleh was obviously not pleased with the performance of Lazard in 2023 and you could say that Lazard is effectively on thin ice going into his second year with the team.