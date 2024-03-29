Top 6 quarterbacks heading into the 2024 NFL Draft
Daniels moves to the head of the class while Williams stock dips due to diva status
5. Bo Nix, University of Oregon
Nix will be a first-round pick, most likely by Denver at the 12 position, barring any unforeseen trades. Nix really improved his draft stock by having a solid combine and Pro Day and really killed the interview process. He is a different quarterback than he was at Auburn and showed what he can do with the football once he got to Oregon and played in Dan Lanning's high-powered offense. He had a great Bowl game and a good week at the Senior Bowl, before readying himself for the NFL Combine. He was neck and neck with Michael Penix, Jr. of Washington, but surpassed Penix, Jr. with a great off season and a fantastic workout at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis.
6.. Michael Penix, Jr., Washington
Penix, Jr. could have very easily won the Heisman Trophy in 2023 as he had a career year at the University of Washington. He and Daniels were really at the top of their games and the votes could have swung either way. Penix, Jr. had very good interviews at the Combine and did well in the workouts, but opted against playing in the Senior Bowl, when he took first team reps all week before the game.
That disappointed me and a lot of the scouts, as they, and I, wanted to see what he could do with players that he was not familiar with as that will happen the moment he gets to rookie mini-camp. I was concerned with his thought process in not playing in the game and thought that was a strike against him. He had a solid Combine and Pro Day, but did nothing to separate him from Nix, who will be a top-15 pick.
Depending on who is looking for a quarterback, Penix, Jr. might slip into the second round, although I predict that he will be gobbled up by the Las Vegas Raiders, who might put him in the Gardner Minshew trainee program, or the Los Angeles Rams where he could be groomed to take over for Matthew Stafford who is not getting any younger.
All six signal-callers should go in the first-round, with the exception of Penix, Jr., who might fall into the second round. If he should fall into the second round, the question becomes how far does he fall?