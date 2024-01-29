Travis Kelce's 11 catches help lead Chiefs over Ravens in AFC Championship Game
The Chiefs' tight end broke Jerry Rice's NFL career record for the most catches in the post season. Kelce now has 156 receptions in 21 playoff games and has one left this season, the Super Bowl on February 11 against the NFC Champions.
Travis Kelce caught everything that was thrown his way on Sunday afternoon in Baltimore, ranging from a first-quarter touchdown to a post-game smooch and embrace with his famous pop-star girlfriend, Taylor Swift.
Swift joined in on the post-game on-field celebration as she made her way down to the field from her suite at M&T Bank Stadium. She celebrated with Kelce, his brother Jason, who wore a shirt this week after going topless last week in Buffalo, and Donna Kelce, the players' mother.
Kelce finished the game with 11 grabs for 116 yards and the aforementioned touchdown as the Chiefs defeated the Ravens 17-10 on Baltimore's home field. In the process, Kelce broke Jerry Rice's all-time post-season reception record with 156 grabs in 21 playoff games.
"You gotta fight for your right to party," Kelce yelled after the game in his best Beastie Boys impersonation. Kelce and the Chiefs are going to party Vegas style as the team advances to the Super Bowl in Las Vegas on February 11.
The game started the game with an opening drive 19-yard Kelce touchdown reception from quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs never looked back. Despite being tied briefly at 7-7, the Chiefs never lost the lead. The Chiefs went for a fourth-down conversion on that opening drive and it was only appropriate that Kelce made the first down with an impressive 13-yard reception on 4th and 2.
Kelce, a four-time, All-Pro tight end and winner of two Super Bowls now has 19 post-season touchdowns, trailing Rice by three.
"The Chiefs are still the Chiefs baby," Kelce yelled during the Lamar Hunt Trophy presentation. "We are going to Las Vegas to get us another one." Kelce never made it to the post-game press conference as he spent all of his time after the game with Swift and his family.
During the presentation, Chiefs coach Andy Reid pointed at Swift and she pointed back.
"Travis is always fired up. I never worry about him being ready to go," Reid said in his post-game press conference. "He brings that emotion to the guys and has a secure feeling that we are going to get this thing. I always appreciate his attitude."
Reid also liked the way his team played as a unit.
"How about the Chiefs?", Reid said asked rhetorically after the game. "I thought our guys played hard. They played with a purpose and did a great job again. To be in this position, it tells you a little something about the makeup of this football team."
Mahomes had a very accurate game as he went 30-for-39 passing with 241 yards and the one score. He was not intercepted.
"We're not done yet," Mahomes said during the CBS post-game coverage. "It's been a heck of a year and we've got a lot of guys that know how to win. We've got a lot of dogs in that locker room."