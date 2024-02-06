Travis Kelce teases Swifties by saying he's heard some of Taylor Swift's new album
"It's unbelievable."
As Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs prepare for Super Bowl LVIII, Taylor Swift is coming off her fourth "Album of the Year" Grammy win. During one of her many acceptance speeches on Sunday night, Swift revealed that her new album "The Tortured Poet's Department" will come out in April.
Kelce spoke to the media ahead of the Super Bowl and said that he's "heard some of" his girlfriend's new album. "I can't wait for her to shake up the world when it finally drops" he said.
Travis Kelce says Swift's new album is "unbelievable"
This will be Swift's 11th album if you don't count any of her re-releases or live albums. She's won Album of the Year at the Grammy's for Fearless, 1989, folklore, and Midnights, which was crowned Album of the Year at this year's Grammy's.
Kelce and Swift is the relationship that keeps on giving. The NFL viewership is up increasingly thanks to the Swifties showing up in full force and the relationship has also led some to believe that maybe the Chiefs are the new "America's Team", replacing the Cowboys.
Like them or not, Kelce and Swift are reasons why people are tuning into the NFL and as long as the two are together, this will continue.