Tua Tagovailoa addresses long-term future with Dolphins at Pro Bowl
"I believe that will happen."
The 2023 season might not have ended the way that Tua Tagaovailoa and the Miami Dolphins hoped for but there were plenty of silver linings from the 2023 campaign.
First and foremost, Tagovailoa was able to stay healthy for the duration of the season. This was something that wasn't a guarantee for him, as he had missed at least four games in his previous three seasons.
Tagovailoa finished his fourth season with 4,624 yards through the air, 29 touchdowns, and 14 picks. He was named to his first Pro Bowl this season and while attending the event in Orlando, he spoke to the media about what the future holds for him in Miami.
"Recently, Dolphins general manager Chris Grier said he wants Tagovailoa with the club "long term." Does Tua believe that will happen?- From Joe Schad, The Palm Beach Post
"I believe that will happen," Tua said."
The Dolphins picked up Tagovailoa's fifth-year option but unlike Joe Burrow, Jalen Hurts, and Justin Herbert (other quarterbacks from the 2020 draft class), the former Crimson Tide signal-caller was not extended. He'll play on the fifth-year option in 2024.
Spotrac has Tua's market value at six years for $302.7 million with an annual salary of $50.4 million. The Dolphins got to see a healthy year from their quarterback who they spent a first-rounder on four years ago. Now they have to ask themselves if he's worth inking to an extension?
While the Dolphins ultimately fell short of winning their division for the first time in over a decade, they have now made it to the playoffs in back-to-back years. Will they take that as a sign to keep Tua around for the long haul or will they look to move on from him?