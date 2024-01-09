Tyreek Hill isn’t the only former Chiefs player coming home on Saturday
Justin Houston is joining the Miami Dolphins.
The Miami Dolphins failed to win the AFC East and will have to play on the road throughout the playoffs. Their first stop is GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium where they'll take on the No. 3 seeded Kansas City Chiefs.
While all of the attention will be Tyreek Hill returning to Arrowhead for the first time since the Chiefs traded him to Miami (remember -- The Dolphins and Chiefs played in London earlier this season), another former Chief has just joined the 'Fins and will be playing his first game as a Dolphin against the team that drafted him. That player is Justin Houston.
The Chiefs drafted in the third round in 2011. Houston played for Kansas City for eight years and had a career-high 22 sacks during the 2014 season. After a slew of injuries, the Chiefs let him go in 2019 and he went on to sign with the Colts and revamped his career.
Houston went on to play in Indianapolis for two years, Baltimore for another two years and then signed with Carolina this past season. Obviously if you watched the Panthers at all this season, you don't have to be told how bad they were. They released Houston before the end of the season, allowing him the opportunity to sign with a playoff team. He's now found his playoff team and will have shot to take down his former team in the playoffs this weekend.
Houston had 9.5 sacks last year for the Ravens and the Dolphins are massively hurting at the pass-rushing position. Houston might be a bit rusty but this was a good signing for the Dolphins, who are hoping to upset the Chiefs this weekend at Arrowhead.