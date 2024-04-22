Vikings 7-round NFL mock draft: Is it Drake Maye or bust for Minnesota?
Will the Minnesota Vikings get their QB of the future in this 7-round NFL Mock Draft?
108th Overall Pick - DeWayne Carter, DT, Duke
After trading a haul to move up for Drake Maye, the next pick the Vikings have isn't until the 108th overall selection, where they nab a fine DT prospect in DeWayne Carter. After getting the QB, the key to building a successful NFL team is to fortify the trenches.
129th Overall Pick - Mason McCormick, OG, South Dakota State
The Vikings don't seem in a rush to re-sign Dalton Risner, and they might not even have that on their radar, so a need along the iOL is clear. Mason McCormick might not be a day one starter, but could eventually find himself in the starting lineup. The Vikings already have two very good tackles with Christian Darrisaw and Brian O'Neill.
157th Overall Pick - Tahj Washington, WR, USC
The way I see it, the longer time passes without Justin Jefferson getting a contract extension, the more chance he is not with the team for the long-term. Yes, that sounds insane, but it's not like an elite player hasn't been traded before. If I'm Jefferson, I'm not signing an extension with a team that doesn't yet have a clear QB plan in place.