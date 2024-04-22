Vikings 7-round NFL mock draft: Is it Drake Maye or bust for Minnesota?
Will the Minnesota Vikings get their QB of the future in this 7-round NFL Mock Draft?
167th Overall Pick - Audric Estime, RB, Notre Dame
A competent run game is also quite crucial for a rookie or young QB, so Audric Estime was the selection here. Former Vikings RB Alexander Mattison was quite bad for them in 2023, so some new bodies in the backfield are needed.
177th Overall Pick - Hunter Nourzad, OC, Penn State
Continuing to take players to fortify the trenches, Hunter Nourzad could eventually find his way into the starting lineup and perhaps could develop some long-term chemistry with Drake Maye.
230th Overall Pick - DeCamerion Richardson, CB, Mississippi State
While the main objective of the 2024 NFL Draft for Minnesota should be to get the franchise quarterback, GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah should still look to fix the defense. The Vikings need another CB and could benefit from taking one at some point.
232nd Overall Pick - Logan Lee, DT, Iowa
When teams pick this late in NFL Draft, they might just be hoping that late-round players can break onto the roster as depth players. The Vikings use their last pick on Logan Lee from Iowa.
The Minnesota Vikings are surely going to make a huge move to at least try and take a QB early on during the 2024 NFL Draft. With the draft capital to make it happen and a huge need at the position, Minnesota is one huge team to watch later this week.