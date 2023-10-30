Vikings Rumors: 4 QBs Minnesota should trade for after Kirk Cousins injury
The season feels like it's over in Minnesota, unless a trade deadline deal comes together
By Ryan Heckman
2. Teddy Bridgewater, Lions
Last season, the Vikings and Lions made a trade, shocking the NFC North as T.J. Hockenson switched divisional teams. This year, the option is on the table for yet another trade within the division. This one, though, would be even more interesting because of Teddy Bridgewater's history with the Vikings.
Of course, Bridgewater got his start as a first-round pick by Minnesota back in 2014. The catastrophic injury he suffered will always be remembered as a scary, unforgettable moment for Vikings fans. Luckily, he's been able to extend his career as mostly a backup, but still a competent quarterback nonetheless.
Bridgewater could be an attractive trade target for teams at the deadline, as he's had plenty of experience over the years and remains one of the best backups in the league. Reuniting with the Vikings could be an even bigger motivating factor for Bridgewater to play well. It would be quite the story.
Last season, Bridgewater backed up Tua Tagovailoa in Miami and ended up playing in a few games, throwing for 683 yards, four touchdowns and four interceptions.