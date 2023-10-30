Vikings Rumors: 4 QBs Minnesota should trade for after Kirk Cousins injury
The season feels like it's over in Minnesota, unless a trade deadline deal comes together
By Ryan Heckman
3. Malik Willis, Titans
The Tennessee Titans are in an intriguing spot now, after rookie Will Levis lit it up in his first NFL start. The plan was for both Malik Willis and Levis to play on Sunday, but Levis ended up getting the entirety of snaps under center, and he played lights out, tossing four touchdowns against one of the league's best defenses in the Atlanta Falcons.
With Ryan Tannehill also on the roster, the Titans very well could look to move Willis. As a third-round pick last year, Willis struggled mightily as a rookie. But, this offseason he improved significantly. He received excellent reviews throughout training camp and looked like a totally different player during the preseason.
Willis might be a sneaky trade target for the Vikings, who would also give them a rushing threat at the position. And, if Willis continued his development and upward trajectory, maybe the Vikings have their man of the future, who knows?
Since the Titans have Levis along with Tannehill, Willis' price tag could be very minimal. I would think a fifth or sixth rounder gets it done, to be honest. If he's available, the Vikings should at least make a call.