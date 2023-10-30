Vikings Rumors: 4 QBs Minnesota should trade for after Kirk Cousins injury
The season feels like it's over in Minnesota, unless a trade deadline deal comes together
By Ryan Heckman
4. Justin Fields, Bears
This would count as one of the most shocking trades to go down within the division, ever, but Minnesota should definitely make a phone call. The Chicago Bears are headed for the bottom of the league, record-wise, once again in 2023.
There are a lot of whispers around whether or not the team will hold onto Justin Fields going into the 2024 campaign, and a lot of that might depend on the draft positioning Chicago receives at season's end. If the Bears truly did end up with the first overall pick, you can bet on Caleb Williams coming to Chicago.
But, there's no way to predict the future. So, do the Bears entertain trade offers right now before the deadline? Ryan Poles didn't draft Fields and has no ties to the quarterback, personally. He could desire his own chance to draft "his guy" in next year's draft and build his team the way he wants.
Fields is a legitimate dual-threat who could be absolutely electric with weapons like Jefferson, Addison and Hockenson around him. Not to mention, Kevin O'Connell is quite a bit ahead of the Bears in terms of scheme and play calling. Many will argue the Bears haven't done enough to help Fields and cater to his strengths. But, in Minnesota, I would bet on O'Connell doing so.