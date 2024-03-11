Washington Commanders: 3 late-round talents to target in the 2024 draft
The Washington Commanders have a new front office and coaching staff, as well as the second overall draft pick. That all combines to make the 2024 draft one of the most intriguing for the franchise in a long time. The late-rounds can make just as big of an impact, though. Here are three players they should consider later in the draft.
By Hunter Noll
Three players the Washington Commanders can target late in the 2024 NFL Draft
The Washington Commanders could have a historic offseason in 2024. They are under a new front office and a new coaching staff. Hopefully, the old ways are gone.
Not only that, but they have quite a few picks in the 2024 NFL Draft, including the second-overall selection. Many expect Washington to draft a new franchise quarterback with that second overall pick.
That will be the talk of the draft in the Washington media. The new franchise quarterback will be the shiny new toy for writers to focus all their new content around.
Meanwhile, the early rounds could be dedicated to beefing up the offensive line. Outside of Sam Cosmi, the offensive line needs a lot of work. And with a new quarterback (likely) coming in, the front office might want to get some early-round talent to protect their new asset.
However, teams can find some gems later in the draft as well. We're talking fifth round and beyond.
It's easy to dismiss the later selections. So many of them go on to make little-to-no impact. Sometimes, they might not even make the roster out of camp.
However, it's not unheard of for teams to find star players at the tail-end of a draft. Brock Purdy was the last pick two years ago, and Puka Nacua was a fifth-round pick just last year.
With that in mind, how can the Commanders help shape the future of their franchise in those late rounds? We're going to be looking at three players Washington could target past the fifth round who could make an impact on the team.