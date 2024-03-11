Washington Commanders: 3 late-round talents to target in the 2024 draft
The Washington Commanders have a new front office and coaching staff, as well as the second overall draft pick. That all combines to make the 2024 draft one of the most intriguing for the franchise in a long time. The late-rounds can make just as big of an impact, though. Here are three players they should consider later in the draft.
By Hunter Noll
Jalen Coker (WR) - Holy Cross
The Washington Commanders have solid offensive weapons. However, even the best offenses aren't perfect, and Washington's far from the best.
Brian Robinson has the running back position locked down. Meanwhile, Terry McLaurin is a star wide receiver, and Jahan Dotson is a solid compliment. The Commanders need more than just two receivers, though.
Curtis Samuel is a free agent, Dyami Brown has struggled, and there's not much else for Washington at the position.
It's a position of need, but not a dire position of need. With that in mind, Washington looking for a potential piece later in the draft makes sense. And that's where Jalen Coker comes into play.
Coker isn't near the top of anyone's wide receiver board, likely due to his College (Holy Cross) not being a hotbed for NFL talent.
However, one look at Coker's production should tell you that the college doesn't matter.
The Senior finished the year with 59 receptions for 1,035 yards and an astonishing 15 touchdowns. He scored in all but one of his 11 games.
Coker is listed at 6'3", 213 lbs. That would add some size to a position that could really use it for Washington. Byron Pringle and Mitchell Tinsley are the two tallest receivers currently listed on the roster, at 6'1". Meanwhile, McLaurin is the heaviest at 210 lbs.
Coker brings athleticism with his size as well. He ran a decent 4.57 time on his 40-yard dash at the combine. Most importantly, he has good hands and is a phenomenal route runner. Coker's extremely physical. He'll fight to get into position and isn't afraid to take a hit. Washington could use a receiver that will bully opposing DBs.
I'll be honest, I followed Holy Cross a decent amount this year (I'll get into why later). Coker terrorized defenses all season. Anyone who watched him saw an NFL talent.
Jalen Coker has the ability to make an immediate impact in the NFL and the potential to become one of the steals of the 2024 draft.