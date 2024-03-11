Washington Commanders: 3 late-round talents to target in the 2024 draft
The Washington Commanders have a new front office and coaching staff, as well as the second overall draft pick. That all combines to make the 2024 draft one of the most intriguing for the franchise in a long time. The late-rounds can make just as big of an impact, though. Here are three players they should consider later in the draft.
By Hunter Noll
Khyree Jackson (DB) - Oregon
Earlier, we mentioned how the Commanders have had issues with takeaways on defense. Their 18 takeaways were the seventh worst in the NFL last season. The year before that, there were only six teams below them again (oddly, with 18 takeaways).
Washington's issues with creating turnovers have made things unnecessarily difficult for them. It leads to the team constantly losing field position battles and rarely being able to stall a long drive.
That's where Khyree Jackson could come into play. The Oregon defensive back finished the season with 34 tackles (five for loss), two sacks, three interceptions, and seven pass deflections. All of those were career highs.
Listed at nearly 6'4", 195 lbs, Jackson has the size to be a physical defender. He's great in man coverage, and his 4.50 40 time at the combine highlights solid speed to pair with his large frame.
The Commanders have had a tough time finding long-term solutions at cornerback in recent years. A combination of Emmanuel Forbes and Khyree Jackson could be an interesting (and fun) duo to watch. Given some patience, that's a tandem that could complement each other nicely.
Jackson's ability to be physical and stick to his receiver would given Forbes a little more freedom to hunt for interceptions (which is something he excelled at in College).
Khyree Jackson could create some turnovers of his own. However, it's his ability to lock down a receiver on the outside that would help Washington the most. He would take a lot of pressure off other defensive backs and let Forbes, Jartavius Martin, Darrick Forrest, and others try to make the big plays.
Having someone who can help nullify a top target is something all the best teams in the NFL possess. Getting a cornerback like that late in the draft would be a game-changer for a franchise, and Khyree Jackson is the best shot at that for the Washington Commanders.