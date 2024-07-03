Washington Commanders: Analyzing the Brandon Aiyuk situation
By Hunter Noll
What would a Brandon Aiyuk trade mean for the Washington Commanders?
The Washington Commanders have recently been linked to San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk. Although Aiyuk and the 49ers have mended relationships, it's not difficult to envision a world where the star wide receiver gets to catch passes from his friend and second-overall pick Jayden Daniels in a Washington uniform.
Would it make sense for the Commanders to go after Aiyuk? If so, how would that offense look, and what would it mean for Washington?
The first question is easy to answer. If Aiyuk is available, the Commanders should make every effort to bring him in. Daniels has star wide receiver Terry McLaurin but not much else.
The running backs are fun. Brian Robinson isn't terrible in the passing game, and the threat of him running will keep the defense honest. Meanwhile, Austin Ekeler will carry the load with the receptions. The tight ends are a massive question mark, with rookie Ben Sinnott and veteran Zach Ertz (who only appeared in 17 games over the last two seasons combined) as the two top options.
McLaurin is a stud, but he can't do it himself. Jahan Dotson could be poised for a breakout campaign, especially with a new coaching staff and a new QB. Then there's rookie Luke McCaffrey, who has people excited.
Washington is relying on two young players in that scenario, though. One with a lot to prove, and the other hasn't gotten to prove anything in the NFL yet.
Bringing in Brandon Aiyuk gives Washington two legitimate number-one wide receivers. It opens up the offense immensely and takes pressure off the unproven talent. Dotson and McCaffrey would still get their chances to shine and a lot of opportunities in the offense. Now, the defenses wouldn't be focusing on them nearly as much, though. Suddenly, Dotson and McCaffrey are getting much more favorable matchups.
And think about McLaurin. Scary Terry has gotten all the attention of opposing defenses in the last few seasons. Now, he'd have another legitimate target for defenses to worry about. McLaurin's done so well to put up fantastic numbers with bad QB play and no one to take the focus off of him. Suddenly, both of those things could be rectified in a single offseason.
Washington's offense has a chance to be legitimately scary if they make a move like this. It will help in different ways, none bigger than the development of rookie QB Jayden Daniels.
It's unlikely that the Washington Commanders will trade for Brandon Aiyuk before the start of the season. However, it's not impossible.