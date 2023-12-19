Washington Commanders could be latest NFL team to clean house
There needs to be some changes for the Washington Commanders. No coach or player should be completely safe this offseason.
By Hunter Noll
Another rough season for the Washington Commanders is leaving fans restless. We've already seen a few changes due to the struggles. Jack Del Rio was let go from his position as the defensive coordinator. We also saw defensive ends Chase Young and Montez Sweat traded. Later, long-snapper Cameron Cheeseman was released.
It feels a certainty that head coach Ron Rivera won't last through the offseason. With his exit, expect to see most (if not all) of the coaching staff part ways.
There will be the normal roster turnover, with players not being re-signed or retiring. What about everyone else, though? There will be releases and trades. Who should be safe?
No one. That's not to say that everyone should be sent packing. It's also not saying that everyone should be on the same leash. But the Washington Commanders are in desperate need of just about everything.
It's safe to assume some players won't be going anywhere. Cornerback Emmanuel Forbes had his struggles, but it's hard to imagine the team trading away their most recent first-round pick. Quarterback Sam Howell has had a rough stretch, but the team likely won't move on from him either.
That being said, both could find little job security next season. It wouldn't be shocking to see Washington bolster both positions in the offseason, leaving Forbes and Howell to fight for starting spots.
Wide receiver Terry McLaurin and punter Tress Way feel like the two safest players on the roster. Meanwhile, defensive linemen Jonathan Allen and Da'Ron Payne could be moved to bring back valuable draft picks and free up cap space.
The Washington Commanders are going to be bringing in a new coaching staff. Don't be shocked if there are other front office moves to mirror those moves. It would make sense that the new regime would want to build its own roster.
That won't happen overnight (or in a single offseason). But a lot can happen in a few months. Expect these last few weeks of the 2023 season to be auditions for some players. What value can they bring to the team?
We know that Washington needs help on defense and with their offensive line. Let's not pretend the quarterback group and offensive skill positions aren't without flaws, either. They can add through the draft, but more than that will have to be done if the Commanders want to work towards a brighter future. It truly feels like no one is 100% safe for the Washington Commanders this offseason.