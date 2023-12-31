Commanders throw in towel on Sam Howell in this 2024 NFL mock draft
Washington gets a little creative and comes up with tremendous value while finding their franchise quarterback.
By Ryan Heckman
At one point this season, we thought the Washington Commanders might have something in quarterback Sam Howell.
Fast forward to present day, and the Commanders are far from sold on Howell, as he's been benched multiple times for veteran Jacoby Brissett and Washington is still searching for a long-term answer at the position.
In our latest mock draft, the Commanders decide to go a firm route. Howell sticks as the team's backup, but they wind up with a franchise quarterback who is certain to skyrocket up draft boards between now and April.
The Washington Commanders start out this 2024 NFL mock draft with a significant trade, leading to a franchise passer.
In thick simulation, Tennessee wanted to move up to no. 3, presumably to select Marvin Harrison Jr. after the top two quarterbacks were off the board. Washington moves back four spots but nets a second rounder in the process.
At no. 7 overall, the Commanders take this year's Heisman Trophy winner, LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels.
Daniels is a true dual-threat who totaled nearly 5,000 yards from scrimmage this year with the Tigers. He accounted for 50 touchdowns and threw just four interceptions.
Daniels stands 6-foot-4, offering great size at the position. He can escape pressure well and thus make plays with his legs or throwing on the run. For a team that might want to play a little faster, Daniels would be a great fit. He plays well in a quick rhythm, offensively, and makes the intermediate throws look routine.
One thing pro scouts love about Daniels is his quick release, too. If you look at another electric runner at the position, Justin Fields, one of the biggest knocks on him is the time to throw and his lengthy release. Daniels is an electric runner with a quick release. He's more pro-ready.
The Commanders get their franchise quarterback.