Commanders throw in towel on Sam Howell in this 2024 NFL mock draft
Washington gets a little creative and comes up with tremendous value while finding their franchise quarterback.
By Ryan Heckman
One of the areas the Commanders could use a real game-changer is at linebacker. Actually, their entire defense could use some playmakers at all three levels, especially after moving on from Chase Allen and Montez Sweat at this year's trade deadline.
But, they kick if off by taking maybe the best linebacker in this year's draft and the son of a former Commanders rival, Jeremiah Trotter Jr. The son of the former Eagles great comes in as a do-it-all linebacker who is absolutely ready for the NFL.
Because the first-round is so loaded at other positions, the Commanders get a first-round talent on Day 2. Trotter is one of the best all-around defensive players in this class, and he could have an immediate impact. We're talking about a player who could come in and have a Roquan Smith type of an impact on this Commanders defense.
Over the last two seasons, Trotter has amassed 177 tackles, including 28.5 for a loss and 12.0 sacks. He has also totaled 10 passes defensed, four interceptions (including two returned for touchdowns) and three forced fumbles. This is as complete a player as you'll find in the draft, and the Commanders find their defensive cornerstone and captain right here.