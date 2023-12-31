Commanders throw in towel on Sam Howell in this 2024 NFL mock draft
Washington gets a little creative and comes up with tremendous value while finding their franchise quarterback.
By Ryan Heckman
This is where the Commanders start trying to fill the holes left by Young and Sweat, and it begins with an Ohio State pass rusher. That's usually a good bet to pan out in the NFL, right? In fact, the entire Buckeyes defensive line could wind up being drafted within the first two days of the draft.
J.T. Tuimoloau comes in as a high-energy pass rusher who is, in a word, disruptive. Watching his tape is a rollercoaster ride. He has reps where he simply overpowers tackles, backing them into quarterbacks. He also has reps where he slides right past, using his speed and bend to simply beat his man to the quarterback.
His awareness in the passing game is outstanding, too. He's made a living off disrupting the quarterback's throws from the jump. Speaking of jump, that's exactly what this guy does. He's seen, many times, leaping in the air and changing how the quarterback releases the ball. If the release doesn't change, chances are, Tuimoloau will get a piece of it, if not all of it. Tuimoloau even has a pick-six on his resume.
With Tuimoloau coming in, the Commanders have one side of their line figured out. Next up, it's another pass rusher.