Commanders throw in towel on Sam Howell in this 2024 NFL mock draft
Washington gets a little creative and comes up with tremendous value while finding their franchise quarterback.
By Ryan Heckman
You can never go wrong selecting pass rushers from Ohio State and Alabama, and that's just what the Commanders end up doing in back-to-back rounds. Except, instead of drafting solely a pass rusher, the Commanders get a very versatile defender in Chris Braswell.
Sure, Braswell rushes the passer well. But, he's more than just your flashy edge defender. He brings a ton of strength to the position and uses that not just to affect the pass, but he is also a great defender against the run. He can play both facets well and has experience doing it at a high level, and against some of the best programs in the country coming from the SEC.
Even then, we're not done with his versatility. Beyond being an edge rusher and a good run defender, Braswell has the ability to drop back into short-area coverage. His awareness against running backs and tight ends, in zone coverage, is impressive.
This past season with the Crimson Tide, Braswell finished with 41 total tackles, including 10.5 for a loss and 8.0 sacks. He also forced three fumbles, picked off a pass and returned it for a touchdown.