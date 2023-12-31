Commanders throw in towel on Sam Howell in this 2024 NFL mock draft
Washington gets a little creative and comes up with tremendous value while finding their franchise quarterback.
By Ryan Heckman
Over the years, LSU has churned out some great wide receiver and cornerback prospects. Zy Alexander has the chance to be a capable starting NFL corner with a little bit of work, but what he has going for him cannot be coached. He has elite size, standing 6-foot-2 and weighing 188 pounds. His length and ball skills are going to carry him, while he continues to learn how to play well in man coverage.
Last season at LSU, Alexander came up with seven pass deflections and two picks to go with 44 total tackles.
With their final pick of the draft, Washington goes after another linebacker. This is a best player available type of scenario, and it ends up being Indiana linebacker Aaron Casey. Somehow, Casey lasted until now. He's ranked in the top 10 at his position by some experts even, such as Ian Cummings of Pro Football Network.
Casey is nothing but walking, talking production at the linebacker position. He is everywhere for this Hoosiers defense. The guy can go sideline to sideline with the best of them, being a force against both the pass and the run. If you send him on a blitz, he's effective. If you ask him to stop the run, he's effective. He makes a living in the backfield.
This is a home run pick to end the draft for Washington. He ended the 2023 season with 109 total tackles including 20.0 for a loss, 6.5 sacks, three passes defensed and three forced fumbles.