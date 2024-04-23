Washington Commanders trade shakes up 7-round 2024 NFL mock draft
How will Adam Peters and Dan Quinn build this Washington Commanders roster?
It's a brand-new era for the Washington Commanders franchise with former 49ers executive Adam Peters coming in as the new general manager and Dan Quinn taking over as the team's head coach. Armed with the second overall pick as well as a bunch of capital on days 2 and 3 of the draft, Peters and Quinn are poised to load up this Commanders roster with talent.
But what can we expect from them, especially with the latest rumors that Heisman winner Jayden Daniels might not want to play in DC? Should we take those reports with a grain of salt?
Ultimately, the Commanders might just be able to set themselves up to make a little bit of noise with the right pieces added in the 2024 NFL Draft. Let's look at a 7-round mock draft for Washington including a move back into the late portion of round one to support their early QB pick.
1. 2nd overall: Jayden Daniels, QB, LSU
Even considering the rumors that Daniels might not want to play in Washington, this seems to be the direction things are trending. Daniels is a tremendous dual-threat at the position, although his unwillingness to stand tall and deliver from the pocket has perhaps raised some questions about his NFL longevity.
There's always going to be something to nit-pick when it comes to NFL Draft prospects. Daniels is an electric athlete who has the playmaker gene. He should instantly upgrade this Commanders offense, but he's going to need some help, and we're going to get it for him in this mock draft scenario.