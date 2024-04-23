Washington Commanders trade shakes up 7-round 2024 NFL mock draft
How will Adam Peters and Dan Quinn build this Washington Commanders roster?
2. 31st overall (from 49ers): Patrick Paul, OT, Houston
The Commanders pay a little bit of a price here to move up five spots, but they ultimately get a late-first-round pick and a 5th-year option on a big, long-armed, athletic offensive tackle prospect. Patrick Paul might not be everyone's favorite flavor, but his traits are off the charts.
Adam Peters has obvious connections to the 49ers' front office so this type of deal would be easy for him to get done. The Commanders get a blind side protector for their new franchise QB in this outstanding class.
3. 40th overall: Marshawn Kneeland, EDGE, Western Michigan
After trading away both Chase Young and Montez Sweat last year, the Commanders need to supplement those losses in this year's draft. Marshawn Kneeland isn't a carbon copy of Micah Parsons for Dan Quinn to mold off the edge, by any means, but he's got a great combination of size, explosiveness, and length.
4. 67th overall: Max Melton, CB, Rutgers
Dan Quinn loves athletic corners who attack the football in the air, and Max Melton gives him exactly that. Melton gets to stay in the upper northeast and put his big-time speed and ball skills to good use for Quinn. Melton had 30 passes defensed and eight interceptions over the last three seasons at Rutgers.