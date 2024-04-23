Washington Commanders trade shakes up 7-round 2024 NFL mock draft
How will Adam Peters and Dan Quinn build this Washington Commanders roster?
5. 78th overall: Ja'Lynn Polk, WR, Washington
The Commanders already have Terry McLaurin and former first-round pick Jahan Dotson on the roster, but if you add a quarterback to the roster, you've got to upgrade in the playmaker department. Ja'Lynn Polk is no stranger to having targets divided, and he's also used to maximizing the opportunities he's given. He averaged nearly 17 yards per reception over the last two seasons and is as NFL-ready as they come when it comes to competing for the ball at the catch point.
6. 139th overall: Jared Wiley, TE, TCU
Even after bringing in Zach Ertz in free agency, tight end could and should be addressed by the Commanders in the 2024 NFL Draft, perhaps even earlier than this. Jared Wiley caught 12 touchdown passes over the last two seasons at TCU including eight this past season. He was a team captain, which NFL teams will love, and he had a tremendous Combine workout. He could be a major factor early on in the passing game.
7. 152nd overall: Jalyx Hunt, EDGE, Houston Baptist
Dan Quinn loves to get athletic guys coming off the edge, and Jalyx Hunt is one of the more intriguing small school players in this class. He was a converted safety who ended up dominating as a pass rusher. The Commanders would be getting a player who has as good of a shot as any to outplay his draft status quickly at the next level.