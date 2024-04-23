Washington Commanders trade shakes up 7-round 2024 NFL mock draft
How will Adam Peters and Dan Quinn build this Washington Commanders roster?
8. 176th overall: Kitan Oladapo, S, Oregon State
Who are the biggest safeties in this year's draft? You might want to pencil at least one of them in for the Commanders. Dan Quinn makes it mandatory to have at least one or two safeties standing 6-foot-2 or bigger, and Kitan Oladapo fits the bill. The former Oregon State star will contribute immediately on special teams and could have a future in the NFL as a box safety.
9. 211th overall: Grayson Murphy, EDGE, UCLA
If you need some pass rush depth, Grayson Murphy is going to give it to you. He might not be built for every-down work off the edge in the NFL, but he's productive in the pass rush department. He racked up 21.5 sacks and 34 tackles for loss over the last few years at UCLA and has some nice burst and explosiveness off the edge. Even if he's not an every-down player right now, he could contribute in a rotation.
10. 222nd overall: Keith Randolph Jr., DL, Illinois
This late in the draft, you're looking for guys who could possibly crack your rotation, special teams, or maybe some players you had rated highly who fell due to medical concerns. Keith Randolph Jr. might not be spectacular in terms of his athletic metrics, but he can play and would give the Commanders a depth piece on the defensive line.