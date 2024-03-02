Watch: 2024 NFL Draft prospect Joe Milton shows off rocket-launcher arm
Joe Milton might enter the NFL with the biggest arm in the league.
During the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine, Tennessee QB and NFL Draft prospect Joe Milton showed off his massive arm in the "go route" drills with the quarterbacks and wide receivers. While Milton is a mid-round prospect at best, one thing he can do is use his insane arm talent to reach any part of the field, and some team is most definitely going to bring Milton in for a chance.
Here he is casually throwing a football over 60 yards in the air at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine:
This is a drill made for guys like Joe Milton, Josh Allen, and Anthony Richardson. While being a QB in the NFL goes way beyond having a strong arm, it sure helps Milton's case that he can throw the ball as far as he can.
Pro Football Network's Ian Cummings provides a summary of Milton as an NFL prospect:
"Milton grades out as a late-round or potential PFA prospect in the 2024 NFL Draft. He has one of the biggest arms in the class, and that alone will generate interest for him. But in Milton’s profile, there’s also plenty of uncertainty regarding how he’ll translate in the NFL.- Ian Cummings
Physical tools serve as the main selling point for Milton. At around 6’5″, 235 pounds, he’s an exceptional linear athlete with great burst and speed in open space, and he’s also a rocket-armed signal-caller who can drive elite velocity to all ranges with effortless ease."
Standing at six and a half feet fall and weighing over 230 lbs, Milton could be an interesting utility option for an NFL offense, perhaps being deployed in QB-sneak situations or even run/pass option plays as well. While Joe Milton definitely needs some polishing as an overall prospect, he definitely got his chance at the NFL Combine to show the world how talented his arm is.