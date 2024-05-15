Way too early AFC playoff predictions for the 2024 NFL Season
The AFC is once again poised to be a very tough conference, and sorting through all of the potential playoff teams is challenging. There are surely at least 10 teams, probably more, in the AFC that can compete for a postseason spot. It's a loaded conference and clearly better than the NFC. Well, last year, the Chiefs once again represented the AFC in the Super Bowl.
In taking down the San Francisco 49ers, they won their their third Super Bowl in five seasons. They surely hope to be the first NFL team to win three in a row, but with how talented the AFC is, another team might have something to say about that.
Let's try to predict the seven AFC playoff teams in 2024.
Way too early AFC playoff predictions for the 2024 NFL Season
No. 7 Seed: Buffalo Bills
The Buffalo Bills might be in a line for a bit of a regression this year, as they have had to part with a plethora of veteran players to get their cap situation in a good spot and to bring in some young and cheaper talent. This doesn't mean the Bills won't make the postseason, but it might be a more modest season for Buffalo, who is notably without Stefon Diggs. How will Josh Allen look without an elite WR?
His turnovers were a huge issue even with Diggs there, but without him, the Bils might have to deal with them at a higher rate.
No. 6 Seed: Baltimore Ravens
With Joe Burrow surely set to return to the lineup and the Ravens losing some talent in the offseason, I do not believe it's a slam-dunk that they again win the AFC North. There is nothing wrong with a Wild Card berth, but the bigger picture here is the Ravens perhaps underachieving with Lamar Jackson at QB. Is that the fault of the head coach?
Is it the fault of Lamar Jackson not being great in the postseason? Why haven't the Ravens gotten over the hump in over a decade?
No. 5 Seed: Cleveland Browns
Another Wild Card playoff appearance for the Cleveland Browns is coming. The main issue or question mark with this team is how Deshaun Watson is going to play in 2024. He was in and out of the lineup in 2023 with injuries, and did end up missing a good chunk of the season. Watson has liked quite poor during his brief stint with the Browns, so it is worth wondering if his best days are behind him.
If that is the case, the Browns may not make the postseason at all, but perhaps Watson falls somewhere in the middle and the Browns can scrape together 10 or 11 wins in 2024.