Way too early dream free agency haul for Chicago Bears in 2024
The Chicago Bears need to ACE this offseason!
The Chicago Bears have a chance to restore their franchise to winning ways in 2024 if they can nail the NFL Draft and free agency period. Bears' GM Ryan Poles seemed to make his first big mistake of the offseason by keeping Matt Eberflus but seemingly signing off on Flus firing offensive coordinator Luke Getsy and other offensive staff members.
At this point, it does feel like Eberflus is a lame-duck head coach. Well, Poles still has a chance to rebound here with the free agency period and the 2024 NFL Draft, in which he has a ton of resources. With a metric ton of cap space and two picks inside the top 10, Poles has a chance to build a playoff-caliber team this offseason.
The right road Poles should drive this team down is to trade Justin Fields to the highest bidder and reset at QB. They'd get a cost-controlled QB and also are projected to have about $51 million in cap space. They'd have every chance to make a Super Bowl run if their new QB (probably Caleb Williams) ends up being a hit.
Well, let's take a look at an idea free agency scenario for the Chicago Bears in 2024.
1. Danielle Hunter, EDGE
The Chicago Bears can splurge in free agency, especially with a rookie QB in town. Well, they made a huge trade for Montez Sweat at the 2023 NFL Trade Deadline, and that has proven to be a great trade for the Bears. Chicago continues to invest in the defensive line and sign Danielle Hunter. Hunter moves from one NFC North team to another and would create the best pass rushing duo in the NFL along with Sweat.
Their defense would take a huge step forward in 2024 and would be a nice compliment to an upcoming offense.