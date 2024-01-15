Way too early dream free agency haul for Chicago Bears in 2024
The Chicago Bears need to ACE this offseason!
2. Lloyd Cushenberry, C
The Bears' offensive line has some nice pieces, but man do they have a huge hole at center. One of the best young centers in the NFL is Lloyd Cushenberry, who is set to be a free agent in 2024. Cushenberry was drafted back in 2020 by the Denver Broncos and was a liability during his first three seasons.
Well, he's been one of the best centers in football this year and is definitely going to get paid in 2024. Whatever direction the Bears go with their QB, giving him a top-tier center is a must. They have two promising tackles in Braxton Jones and Darnell Wright, and a respectable interior with Teven Jenkins and Nate Davis.
Getting the cherry on top with Lloyd Cushenberry would take the offensive line to another level.
3. Calvin Ridley, WR
More weapons! The Bears at one point had a very encouraging WR trio of DJ Moore, Chase Claypool, and Darnell Mooney. Well, that trio quickly turned into the DJ Moore show. Moore would benefit from having a competent teammate to catch some passes. Calvin Ridley is a free agent at the end of the year, and after being suspended for the entirety of the 2022 NFL Season, Ridley came back in 2023 to amass 1,016 yards and eight touchdowns for the Jaguars in 2023.