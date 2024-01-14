Way too early dream free agency haul for Dallas Cowboys in 2024
This would be a DREAM free agency haul for the Dallas Cowboys.
4. Chris Jones, DT
The Dallas Cowboys also have a ton of free agents along the defensive line. Those free agents include Dorance Armstrong, Dante Fowler Jr., Johnathan Hankins, and Neville Gallimore. One thing that has greatly benefitted the Cowboys over these last few seasons is their ability to dominate the line of scrimmage on defense.
Well, backing up the money truck for Chris Jones would be an awesome free agent signing, and would lessen the blow if their in-house free agents along the defensive line would sign with other teams. Chris Jones has won two Super Bowls with the Kansas City Chiefs and has 75.5 sacks and 175 QB hits over his career.
He was again very good in 2023, notching 10.5 sacks, 13 tackles for loss and 29 QB hits. He and the Kansas City Chiefs were not able to agree on a long-term contract extension this past offseason, so he is now set to hit the open market, and with the Chiefs needing a ton of help on offense at WR and TE, I don't necessarily think they are going to pay Chris Jones what he wants.
And I think teams that want to sign free agents will ultimately find a way. I get that the Dallas Cowboys do not have much cap space, but if they are set on signing Chris Jones, then I think they get it done.