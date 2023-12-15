Way too early free agency haul for the Chiefs in 2024
The Kansas City Chiefs will have some work to do next offseason.
The Kansas City Chiefs clearly have some holes to fill when the 2024 NFL offseason rolls around. Let's put together a way too early free agency haul for the team. It's weird to see the Chiefs not being the normal dominating team they were for years. The offense has taken a huge step back in 2023. Patrick Mahomes is having the worst statistical season of his career and specifically, the wide receivers are struggling outside of Rashee Rice.
The defense is what's keeping this team afloat, as the offense is actually among the worst in the NFL in the second half. At 8-5, the Chiefs now have to worry about the 7-6 Denver Broncos, who are creeping up toward that division title. The Chiefs may just win the Super Bowl again this year, and even with a deep playoff run, there is a ton of work to do on offense.
So, let's put together a way too early (external) free agency haul for the Chiefs, which excludes in-house re-signings.
WR Tyler Boyd can provide some veteran stability for the unit
The two top wide receiver free agents in 2024 are Tee Higgins and Michael Pittman Jr. But let's be real, here, neither player is playing for a different team next year. If nothing else, I think it's a near-guarantee that Higgins and Pittman would each get franchise-tagged, which keeps them under contract for another year and gives the Bengals and Colts more time to get an extension done.
Well, the other WR on the Bengals who is also pretty good is veteran Tyler Boyd, who has spent his entire career with Cincy. I don't think it's at all likely that Boyd returns to the Bengals-- Cincy needs help on defense and surely wants to prioritize keeping Ja'Marr Chase and Higgins together. So, Boyd could head to another contender and catch passes from Patrick Mahomes on a modest contract.
A duo of Rice/Boyd is solid, and the Chiefs could also add to this unit in the 2024 NFL Draft.