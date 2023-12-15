Way too early free agency haul for the Chiefs in 2024
The Kansas City Chiefs will have some work to do next offseason.
TE Hunter Henry could help soften the blow with a potential Travis Kelce retirement
For some context, Chiefs' TE Travis Kelce has actually spoken a bit about the end of his career. He's 34 years old and would be in his age-35 season in 2024. Here's what Kelce had to say about stepping away from the game:
"That's the only thing I've never really been open about, the discomfort. The pain, Kelce said. The lingering injuries -- the 10 surgeries I've had that I still feel every single surgery to this day.- Travis Kelce
Till the wheels fall off, baby, Kelce said at the time. I just love the game. ... I think that kind of keeps me living with, I don't know, a young, fun-loving football player. I get to play a game for a living at the age of 33, 34, and I think that's something -- you know, I don't want to lose that. I don't want to lose that excitement that I had for a game when I was a kid."
He's averaging a career-low 11.2 yards per reception this year, and yeah, he does lead the Chiefs in receptions and yards, but he's still the most reliable pass-catcher on that team. I do think even if Kelce does not hang it up in 2024, we could see the Chiefs add to this unit, since it's really only been Kelce for years. Current New England Patriots' TE Hunter Henry is likely not returning to the team in 2024 in my opinion and could add a younger and more athletic player here.
It'd give Mahomes another reliable target to throw to on another modest contract.